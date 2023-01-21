Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he will promote Pathaan on The Kapil Sharma Show with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Pathaan-Kapil Sharma/Instagram

The leading stars of Pathaan, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, and the makers have opted for a different marketing strategy to promote their upcoming actioner. The team has decided to hold no media interactions or other promotional activities before the film releases worldwide next week.

On the other hand, fans have been asking on social media if Shah Rukh, John, and Deepika will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming actioner. SRK cleared all such speculations on Saturday, January 21, during his #AskSRK session on Twitter and confirmed that he will not be seen on the comedy reality talk show.

When one of the users on the micro-blogging platform asked the actor, "Sir kapil sharma me nahi aa rahe hai kya is baar (Sir, are you not coming to Kapil Sharma this time?), Khan replied, "Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain (Brother, I will come directly to the theatres, meet you there)".

Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain….#Pathaan https://t.co/kIfnZa6YOa January 21, 2023

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan promoted his 2016 actioner Fan in the very first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in April 2016. In the same year in November, he came to the show with Alia Bhatt to promote Dear Zindagi. The actor then appeared on the show with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in January 2017 for Raees promotions.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan has the best response to fans showing him they booked full theatres for Pathaan first day first show

Meanwhile, despite such limited promotions, the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner is seeing record-setting advance booking sales. The film has already earned around Rs 14 crore from its advance collections with tickets worth Rs 6.50 crore nett and Rs 7.50 crore nett being booked for the first two days, as per the trade tracking website BoxOfficeIndia.com. Pathaan is set for a massive opening at the box office on January 25.