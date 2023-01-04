Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan reveals how much he earns in a month during #AskSRK session on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan, who will next be seen in Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, said he earned I earn lots of love every day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

On Wednesday, during the #AskSRK session on Twitter, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan responded to one of his fans who wanted to know about how much he earns in a month. One of his fans tweeted, “Ek mahine mein kitna kama lete hain (how much do you earn in a month),” during #AskSrk session.

Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon....har din ( I earn lots of love... everyday).” Netizens reacted to his reply, one of them wrote, “aap reply de rahe hai fans ko yakeen nahi ho raha account hack to nhi ho gaya hai kahi?” The second one said, “True. Pyar & dua. That’s the reason you have NOOR on face. Jamekhtae rehna. InshaAllah you will be loved more each day. Your wisdom ,charm ( dimples included) , talent and beautiful heart & soul you will forever dwell in our hearts. DUA for phenomenal success for PATHAAN.”

The third one said, “Exam hai aur Mujhe Besharam song ke alava Kuchh Bhi Nahin a raha hai kya karun.”  The fourth one said, “Sir hr din glt kha apne....trust me hr pal....u earn a lotttttt of love .... Lots of love and wishes to the greatest one..trust me srk means symbol of love only.”

Alia and SRK also interacted on Twitter during the latter's #AskSRK session. A social media user asked SRK why does Alia call him SR. The user's question caught SRK's attention and he replied, "Could mean sweet and romantic or maybe senior and respected or maybe just shah rukh."

Alia was quick to respond as she clarified what she means when she calls the Badshah of Bollywood SR. She tweeted, "More like sweet and respected ...But from 25th Jan I'm going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See I'm so creative na." To Alia`s tweet, SRK gave a cute response. He called new mommy in town Alia Bhatt "lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor." "Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor," he responded.

