Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS his first reaction when Aryan Khan narrated The Ba***ds of Bollywood to him: 'Kahi Mannat ki...'

Shah Rukh Khan attended the trailer launch event of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and revealed his first reaction when Aryan Khan narrated him the concept of his directorial debut series.

On August 20, Shah Rukh Khan hosted the trailer launch event of his son, Aryan Khan's debut directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and even opened up about his shoulder injury and also boasted about his National Award win. Before introducing the world and the cast members from Aryan's new show, SRK acknowledged the media and fans for their love and even shared a crucial health update.

Shah Rukh Khan gives a health update in his style

Speaking about his shoulder injury with his swag, he said, "Meri ek choti si surgery Hui, choti nahi kafi badi thi. Toh ek-do mahina lagega mujhe recover karne ke liye. Lekin... National Award uthane ke liye, mera ek haath hi kaafi hai (I had a small surgery, it was not a small surgery, but it was quite big. So it will take me a month or two to recover. But... to lift the National Award, my one hand is enough)."

What was Shah Rukh's reaction when Aryan shared the concept of his web series with him?

Shah Rukh was emotional to see such a huge turnout at the trailer launch event and he requested the media and fans to support his son and love Jr Khan as much as they have adored him in all these years. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by SRK and Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Productions. The Pathaan actor recalled his reaction when Aryan narrated the concept of the show to him. The upcoming show is a satire on Bollywood. So when SRK heard the idea, his reaction was hilarious. Shah Rukh recalled, "Aryan ne jab mujhe bataya ki main ek raw, edgey show bana raha hoon, jis mein madness hogi. Toh mujhe laga kahi yeh Mannat ka CCTV toh nahi YouTube pe dalega (When Aryan told me that he is making a raw, adult show which will have madness in it, I thought that he would upload Mannat's CCTV footage on YouTube)."

Watch the preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Shah Rukh gracefully introduced the cast members and even walked the stage with Aryan and Gauri, giving the perfect ending to the evening. Aryan Khan's debut directorial series The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Shaher Bamba, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The series will stream on Netflix from September 18.