Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Shah Rukh Khan also shared why he hasn't worked in any Hollywood film yet.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 10:36 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is arguably the biggest superstar in the Indian cinema with millions of fans around the world. The actor has starred on over sixty films, but we still haven't seen him in a Hollywood film yet. In a recent interview, the Jawan actor revealed why hasn't done a Hollywood film till not and shared the condition under which he would sign such a project.

Talking to Variety, Shah Rukh said, "I think it’s the world’s greatest and biggest cinema in terms of reach and how people watch it. I don’t think I’m in a position to choose and put conditions, but yes, when an opportunity arises — I hope I can speak English well enough. And, I don’t want to sound uppity, but it should be a role worthy of the status the Indian audience has given me. It should not let down."

"I come across as very flippant and happy-go-lucky, but I fully respect and realize the amount of adulation I have, how people adore me. People look up to what I do. People have given me too much respect. People have given me and my family everything that I have, people of India and all around the world, Indians and people from the subcontinent. And there’s a respect that I need to keep when I play a role in any film, whether it’s a Hindi film or a South Indian film or a Marathi film or a French film or a Hollywood film. So I don’t think anybody’s offered me that kind of role, yet. I don’t have an agent there. I’ve not also gone looking for it, to be honest", the actor added.

Shah Rukh Khan has now confirmed that he will be seen next in King. The upcoming action drama will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani and Badla fame, and will be produced by Siddharth Anand, who directed Khan in the blockbuster Pathaan last year. King will see Abhishek Bachchan as the villain and also star Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan.

