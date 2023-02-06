Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has kept this prop of Salman Khan from Pathaan sets as memento

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Pathaan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s jodi has been hit on screen for decades now. Since they first came together in Karan Arjun almost three decades ago, fans have longed to see them together again. For a while, the two stars obliged by doing cameos and supporting roles in each other’s films, the last of which was Shah Rukh’s short stint in Salman’s Tubelight.

But fans yearned for more and in 2023, they finally got their wish. As Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after four years in Pathaan, Salman also had a cameo appearance, reprising his role from his Tiger films. Both films are part of the YRF Spy Universe. On Monday, Salman and Shah Rukh spoke for the first time about their experience of working together again.

In fact, Shah Rukh recently revealed that he even kept Salman’s famous Tiger scarf from the film with him as a keepsake. “I know it was a long wait for fans to see us like this on screen and I’m glad that we have delivered a film that they are thoroughly enjoying. Besides this it’s too much fun with Bhai on sets. I had missed being with him on screen so it all turned out as it should…and that Tiger scarf I am keeping as a memento,” the actor says.

Talking about his cameo, Salman says, “For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I’m glad Pathaan is that film. When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I’m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I’m happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan. I was floored when Adi (Aditya Chopra) narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again.”

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film registered the highest opening ever by a Hindi film and has since then earned over Rs 800 crore worldwide.