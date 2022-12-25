Shah Rukh Khan's response to Twitter user asking why he isn't releasing Pathaan trailer wins the internet

Pathaan/File photo

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, Pathaan is among the most awaited Bollywood films since its announcement. With each and every element coming out from the film, the excitement around the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner is rising.

The film's official teaser was released on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2 and this month, two songs titled Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan have been released. With just a month left before the film's release on January 25, the audience is awaiting the film's trailer.

SRK conducted another #AskSRK session on his Twitter account on the occasion of Christmas as he tweeted, "Merry Christmas to all. Spent the day designing and enjoying Christmas goodies with lil one. He has given me a little break now so maybe a quick #AskSRK then back to merriment."

When a Twitter user asked the superstar why he isn't releasing the Pathaan trailer, the Swades actor had a cheeky response to the same. The user wrote, "Pathan trailer release kyo nahi kr rahe", to which King Khan replied, "Ha ha Meri marzi!!! It will come when it comes".

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The upcoming actioner pairs SRK with Deepika for the fourth time after their previous three successful outings namely Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express.



Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in Pathaan and SRK will pay him back by playing a crucial cameo in Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali next year. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the film's post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.