Shah Rukh Khan replies to Ram Charan's Pathaan trailer tweet, has a request for 'when RRR team brings Oscar to India'

On Tuesday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan released the trailer of his upcoming film Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. As soon as the trailer released, fans and Bollywood stars went crazy.

Bollywood celebs reshared the trailer and praised the actor. RRR star Ram Charan proudly launched the Telugu version of the trailer, and wrote, "Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer."

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to his tweet and wrote, “Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you.”

Vijay also launched the Tamil trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and tweeted, “Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan Here is the trailer https://youtu.be/bxyLNuBHjt0 #PathaanTrailer", wrote Vijay to unveil the Tamil trailer of 'Pathaan'.”

Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Thank you my friend @actorvijay You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon.” Riteish Deshmukh, who's basking on the success of his recent blockbuster Ved, called Pathaan as the next big thing from Bollywood, and even called it 'beyond blockbuster.' On his, Twitter Riteish wrote, "If there is a word Beyond Blockbuster- I would like to use it for #Pathaan - this is simply incredible and breathtaking. Congratulations @iamsrk Bhai, @TheJohnAbraham, @deepikapadukone #SiddharthAnand @yrf."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been in the making for over a year. It features John Abraham as the antagonist alongside Deepika Padukone and a rumoured cameo by Salman Khan. The trailer begins with a mass entry of John Abraham, the villain, who is revealed to be the head of Outfit X, a private terror group, who work for hire and not based on any ideology. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are introduced as Indian intelligence officers and John's character threatens that Outfit X's next big attack is on India. Thus ends the 'vanvaas' of Pathaan. The film will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

