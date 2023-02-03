Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's 'king, legend, friend' remark, netizens call it 'the best tweet exchange'

Shah Rukh Khan-Paulo Coelho/File photos

After the famous Brazilian author Paulo Coelho showered praise on Shah Rukh Khan, the actor has now replied back to The Alchemist author. On Thursday, February 2, Paulo took to his Twitter and wrote, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")".

Shah Rukh replied to the novelist on Friday, February 3, as he wrote, "You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you." Netizens couldn't keep calm seeing the two celebrities heaping praise on each other calling it 'the best tweet exchange'.

One Twitter user wrote, "This by far is the best tweet exchange on our timeline after a long time. Here’s wishing the two legends great health, happiness & joy!", while another commented, "@iamsrk you are friends with @paulocoelho! How about turning The Alchemist into a Hindi film, or has somebody already done that?".

This is not the first time that SRK and Coelho have interacted on Twitter. In 2017 on the seventh anniversary of My Name Is Khan, the author had written, "My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist" Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie!".

Along with the same he shared a screenshot appreciating Shah Rukh's performance in the film and said that he deserved an Oscar "if Hollywood was not manipulated". The superstar had then reacted to Coelho's tweet and wrote, "Thank u so much. My next journey is to try and meet u in person. Love and health to u."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently enjoying the mammoth success of his latest release Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner has amassed Rs 696 crore gross worldwide within just nine days of its release and is on course to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.