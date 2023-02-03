Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's 'king, legend, friend' remark, netizens call it 'the best tweet exchange'

Shah Rukh Khan asked the author Paulo Coelho to meet up "sooner than soon" in his reply to the author's viral tweet praising the actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's 'king, legend, friend' remark, netizens call it 'the best tweet exchange'
Shah Rukh Khan-Paulo Coelho/File photos

After the famous Brazilian author Paulo Coelho showered praise on Shah Rukh Khan, the actor has now replied back to The Alchemist author. On Thursday, February 2, Paulo took to his Twitter and wrote, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")".

Shah Rukh replied to the novelist on Friday, February 3, as he wrote, "You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you." Netizens couldn't keep calm seeing the two celebrities heaping praise on each other calling it 'the best tweet exchange'.

One Twitter user wrote, "This by far is the best tweet exchange on our timeline after a long time. Here’s wishing the two legends great health, happiness & joy!", while another commented, "@iamsrk you are friends with @paulocoelho! How about turning The Alchemist into a Hindi film, or has somebody already done that?".

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply to fan saying he can't compete with Salman Khan at box office wins the internet


This is not the first time that SRK and Coelho have interacted on Twitter. In 2017 on the seventh anniversary of My Name Is Khan, the author had written, "My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist"  Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie!".

Along with the same he shared a screenshot appreciating Shah Rukh's performance in the film and said that he deserved an Oscar "if Hollywood was not manipulated". The superstar had then reacted to Coelho's tweet and wrote, "Thank u so much. My next journey is to try and meet u in person. Love and health to u."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently enjoying the mammoth success of his latest release Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner has amassed Rs 696 crore gross worldwide within just nine days of its release and is on course to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.