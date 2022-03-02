Shah Rukh Khan replies fan who asked him if he watched Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following, people love him for so many reasons. He is also known as King Khan. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh finally officially announced his upcoming ‘Pathaan’, with its release date of January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram and wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf”

As soon as he announced his upcoming film, fans started reacting to it. They were extreamly happy to hear about this new update. However, one of the social media users asked SRK if he has watched Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.” To which, SRK replied, “Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan.”

Take a look:

One of the fans wrote, “Do you think „Pathan“ fits the expectations of most of your fans?” SKR replied, “Thoda tum adjust kar lena thoda main kar dunga…all expectations will get done then.”

The third person said, “#AskSRK @iamsrk Keha gayab ho dear...Filmo mai aate reho...Khabro mai nahi.” SRK replied, “Ok next time I will be ‘Khabardaar’”

The teaser of ‘Pathaan’ shows Deepika and John introducing Shah Rukh Khan’s titular character with no religious and caste background. SRK’s voice is then heard in the background adding more information to his character saying that he took his national identity as his religion. King Khan’s look from the film has been kept a secret as he only appears in the end on a blurred screen. SRK even adds that he would reveal more details about his character soon.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film which was earlier supposed to grace the theatres on 14th April, is now pushed to 11th August owing to lack of time.