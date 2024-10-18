Someone's miss is another person's gain. Shah Rukh Khan rejected this film, and it proved to be extremely beneficial to Saif Ali Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan is one such actor who never feared experimenting with himself or his stardom. In his initial years, the actor took those projects that others rejected.

Previously we discussed how Aamir Khan's loss was Shah Rukh Khan's gain. Films like Deewana, Darr, and Baazigar were rejected by several actors and Shah Rukh changed his destiny by accepting these films.

However, from 2000, SRK also rejected a few films that became profitable for others. This time he was the first choice of the project, but he said no, and the other actor benefited from it. Today we will discuss one such film where SRK was offered a negative role, but he rejected and Saif Ali Khan grabbed it like a life-changing opportunity.

The film that was rejected by SRK was...

Ek Haseena Thi, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ram Gopal Varma. This film starred Urmila Matondkar with Saif Ali Khan. The action thriller film borrows elements from Sidney Sheldon's novel If Tomorrow Comes. However, after the release, many critics noted that the film is loosely based on The Bone Collector.

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan wasn't the first choice for the film. During the pre-production, Shah Rukh was approached to play the negative lead character of Karan. However, Shah Rukh chose to let go and rejected the role.

Ek Hasina Thi was released in cinemas on January 16, 2004. Though it was a commercial failure, critics called it the best work of Sriram, Urmila, and Khan.

When SRK became a star by playing a negative lead

In the 1990s, Shah Rukh made his destiny by playing grey-shade characters in Baazigar and Darr. SRK wasn't the first choice of these films. Baazigar was rejected by Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan. Whereas, Darr was rejected by Rahul Roy, and Aamir Khan was signed for the film. Later, Aamir was asked to leave the film and Shah Rukh was finalised.

