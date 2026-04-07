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Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2, wants to focus on King: Report

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Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2, wants to focus on King: Report

Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2

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Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2, wants to focus on King: Report

As per a source, "Shah Rukh Khan has personally spoken to Rajinikanth and conveyed his admiration, assuring him that he would be happy to collaborate, be it a cameo or a full-fledged role at a more suitable time in the future."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 06:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2, wants to focus on King: Report
Shah Rukh Khan and Jailer 2
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Jailer 2 is among the most anticipated Indian film releases of 2026. Superstar Rajinikanth reprises his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, with Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar also returning. The sequel follows the success of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer and is once again directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, simply known as Nelson. The new additions in Jailer 2 cast are S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vidya Balan. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan was also set to do a cameo in Jailer 2. However, now Khan has declined the same as he wants to focus completely on his upcoming action entertainer King.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "The makers of Jailer were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a 5-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea. However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana’s big-screen launch. In a respectful conversation with the team, SRK expressed his willingness to do the cameo while requesting that the release of Jailer could be aligned post King, as he wanted his appearance to remain exclusive to that film. He has a certain look in King, and he doesn’t want to have the same in any other film before."

"The makers were looking at an August release, ahead of King in December, and given the differing timelines, both parties mutually and amicably decided to part ways on this cameo. Shah Rukh Khan has also personally spoken to Rajinikanth and conveyed his admiration, assuring him that he would be happy to collaborate, be it a cameo or a full-fledged role at a more suitable time in the future", the source further added.

The release date of Jailer 2 hasn't been officially announced yet. King is slated to release on December 24. The Siddharth Anand-directed action entertainer features a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla.

READ | Ramesh Sippy opens up on Dhurandhar films being compared with Sholay: 'Aditya Dhar has done a fabulous job'

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