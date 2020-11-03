Shah Rukh Khan receives grandest birthday wish on Burj Khalifa; Karan Johar captures happy moment

Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 55th birthday in Dubai with his near and dear ones. In the city, the superstar received one of the greatest gifts and that was a birthday wish from the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa. Shah Rukh took to his social media pages and shared a photo in which he is seen standing against the tallest building which has his photo displayed on it with the message 'Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan'.

SRK posted the photo with a caption stating, "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

Check it out below:

Moreover, Karan Johar who is currently in Dubai also posted a video in which he is seen capturing a happy SRK watching the wish by Burj Khalifa. In the video, KJo is asking his 'bhai' Shah Rukh to say hi to everyone and thank everyone for this wonderful gift.

Karan captioned the video as "Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever..."

Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders also gifted the superstar by winning a match against Rajasthan Royals on November 1, 2020.

On Monday, social media pages were flooded with birthday wishes by millions of people for Shah Rukh Khan.