Shah Rukh Khan receives dinner treat from 7 food delivery boys after fun Twitter banter

Shah Rukh Khan receives dinner from 7 food delivery boys

Shah Rukh Khan recently treated his fans with a fun Ask SRK session on Twitter where he replied to several questions from his fans. During the same session, the actor asked a fan if he is from Swiggy and will deliver him dinner, replying to this, the food delivery app sent 7 boys to Mannat with dinner for Shah Rukh Khan.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan held an Ask SRK session on Twitter for fans. During the session, a fan asked out of concern if the actor has had his dinner to which the actor gave a sarcastic reply and said, “Kyun aap Swiggy se ho…bhej doge kya (Are you from Swiggy..would you send the food?)”

hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye https://t.co/iMFJcYjUVm pic.twitter.com/swKvsEZYhC June 12, 2023

Reacting to this fun banter, the food delivery app tweeted, “Hum hain Swiggy se, bhej de kya? (We are from Swiggy, should we send the food?)” not only this but later the food delivery app also sent hi 7 delivery boys to Mannat with dinner for Shah Rukh Khan and shared the pic and wrote, “hum Swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye (We are from Swiggy and we are here with food).”

A number of SRK’s fans liked this gesture of the food delivery app and wrote, “uninstalling Zomato just because of your gesture.” Another wrote, “nice strategy Swiggy, loved it.” Another person commented, “good job.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Pathaan. The actor made a blockbuster comeback with his movie and impressed fans with his action-packed avatar. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The movie went on to be a blockbuster and collected Rs 1006 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Other than this, he also has Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which also stars Taapsee Pannu.

