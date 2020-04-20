Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Salman Khan's 'Pyaar Karona', says 'bhai kamaal ka singer aur single hai'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may not be doing any films right now but he makes sure to stay in touch with his fans when he hosts #AskSRK on his Twitter handle so that fans could talk to him. Shah Rukh had a witty reply when he was asked whether or not he’d seen Salman Khan’s new music video Pyaar Karona.

Shah Rukh replied, "Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai... (Bhai is a great single and singer)." For the uninformed, Salman's song released on Monday. Speaking about it Salman said in an interview, "I had this tune in my mind for a song. The word karona fitted in really well. So, we decided to jam on it, and in about five minutes we had our lyrics in place...The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world — pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na."

The song has been written by Salman and Hussain Dalal. It has been composed by Sajid-Wajid. Salman recorded the song on his phone while staying at his Panvel farmhouse and it was later produced in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, during the Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, one of Shah Rukh's fans seemed to hint at his recent unlucky streak and asked him how as a superstar one decides when to change careers and or hang up one's boots after lack of success. Shah Rukh was quick to reply to the question and in his witty signature way wrote, "Wouldn’t know....try asking a superstar. I am just a King, unfortunately…"

He also spoke about how he is spending his time, quarantined with wife Gauri Khan and his three children Aryan, Suhana, and little AbRam. "Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend the rest of the day cleaning up their toys!" SRK said.