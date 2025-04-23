Several Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the gruesome killings at Pahalgam, where 26 innocents were gunned down by extremists. Now, even Shah Rukh Khan has condemned the attack, and prayed for justice and strength for the victims' families

Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the 'inhumane' Pahalgam terror attack. He expressed his thoughts and prayers for the victims' families through social media. The entire nation is saddened over the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, which led to the death of 26 innocents and injured several others by a group of extremists. Soon after the attack, several Indian celebrities expressed grief and paid condolences to the departed souls.

Shah Rukh also expressed his sadness and anger through social media and issued a statement, advising India to stand united as a nation. He wrote, "Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act."

Other celebs' reactions

Alia Bhatt also condemned the attack, and wrote, "Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just... living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief." Anushka Sharma condemned the incident as a "cold-blooded terror attack," while Sidharth Malhotra labelled it a "cowardly act," adding, "I have full faith in our armed forces and I'm sure they will do the needful." Madhuri Dixit called the attack 'beyond heartbreaking'.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in Baisaran, a picturesque meadow just five kilometres from the popular hill station of Pahalgam. The attack has left the nation shaken and led to heightened security in the region, with local streets now deserted and search operations underway to apprehend the perpetrators. In response, the Jammu and Kashmir Government announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured.

(With inputs from ANI)

Helplines for Assistance on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Srinagar Emergency Control Room: 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651

Adil Fareed (ADC Srinagar): 7006058623

24/7 Tourist Help Desk, Police Control Room Anantnag: 9596777669 / 01932-225870

WhatsApp: 9419051940

J&K Tourism Helplines: 8899931010 / 8899941010

Nissar, Asst Director Tourism: 99066 63868

Mudassir, Tourist Officer: 99069 06115