Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Gayle's viral video of dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Universe boss hits it out of the park'

Shah Rukh Khan is supremely impressed by the dancing skills of Chris Gayle and he has made a promise to the star cricketer.

In the next few days, Shah Rukh Khan will appear on the big screen for the third time this year, bringing the much-awaited Dunki for the moviegoers. Before the release, SRK is making sure to keep building the buzz around the film. Shah Rukh Khan is busy retweeting videos of his fans recreating his song Lutt Putt Gaya, from the upcoming film.

Shah Rukh Khan is sharing fans' videos on his X (formerly Twitter) and even interacting with them. The actor's fan club shared a viral video of Chris Gayle dancing to the Dunki song. In the video, the star Jamaican cricketer is seen copying SRK's steps perfectly. Shah Rukh Khan saw the video, and he chose to comment on it.

Sharing the video on his profile, Shah Rukh Khan praised dancing chops of Gayle and wrote, "And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha."

Here's the tweet

And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha https://t.co/0Ii6B0GX6H — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2023

Dunki marks the first collaboration of Khan with director Rajkumar Hirani. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar.

Vikram Kochhar claims teaser and trailer of Dunki are 10% of the film

Recently during an interview, Vikram aka Buggu was seen giving us a wider glimpse into the world of Dunki. He said, "This is the story which has been very prevalent, very significant, very true story that has been narrated. There are many stories of the characters in the film that are very relatable. And it's all true, there is nothing that we have shown in the film, that doesn't happen, it happens. The trailer, and teaser of Dunki that you have seen is nothing, it's just 10%".

Vikram continued, "It's a very touching story, very emotional and funny as well. You will see very new kinds of jokes. Memers are going to have fun because many memes are going to come out of it. This kind of story has been talked about a bit less but such an important topic has never been touched." Dunki will release in cinemas on December 21.