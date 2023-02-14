Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 teaser, reveals if he will enjoy Valentine's Day with 'Pooja'

Shah Rukh Khan-Ayushmann Khurrana/Pathaan-Dream Girl 2 file photos

On Monday, February 13, Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled the teaser of his next film Dream Girl 2. The hilarious promo quickly went viral due to its Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan connection. Though Ayushmann is not seen in the short clip, he is dressed up as a woman named Pooja carrying forward his 'fake' character from the 2019 prequel Dream Girl.

The teaser shows the actor as Pooja mimicking the voice of a woman and talking to a man on the phone who also mimics Shah Rukh Khan's voice and calls himself Pathaan. As they both wish each other Happy Valentine's Day, Ayushmann reveals that the upcoming comedy will release in theatres on July 7.

As Shah Rukh Khan held the #AskSRK session on his Twitter account on Tuesday, February 14, a netizen asked him his reaction to the Dream Girl 2 teaser and asked if he is going to enjoy Valentine's Day with Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana. SRK replied, "Wish Ayushmann the best for all his work and life. Dream girl looks very interesting." Ayushmann, who has often called himself a die-hard SRK fan, reacted to the superstar's comment and wrote, "Shah sir!", along with a red heart, bowing down, and eyes filled with tears emoji.

Wish Ayushman the best for all his work and life. Dreamgirl looks very interesting. https://t.co/c999GwNSMF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Talking about Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday stars as the leading lady replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha from the 2019 film. Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz will be seen in pivotal roles. The sequel is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the prequel in his debut.

Dream Girl has been the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana as it earned a net India collection of Rs 142.26 crore (as per Bollywood Hungama). Hopefully, the sequel will prove to be a success for the actor after a string of commercial failures namely Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero.



