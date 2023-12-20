Shah Rukh Khan reacts to AbRam Khan replicating his signature pose at school annual day: 'Our whole family...'

Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of Dunki, his third release of the year after the two blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. The Rajkumar Hirani clashes at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar.

Just a day ahead of Dunki release, Shah Rukh Khan held an #AskSRK session on the micro-blogging platform X, previously known as Twitter. Shah Rukh was at his witty self when he answered fans' questions about his upcoming film and his replies went viral on the social media within seconds.

Recently, SRK's youngest child AbRam Khan was seen replicating his dad's signature pose of spreading the arms wide at the annual function of his school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shah Rukh and Gauri also attended AbRam's special occasion and cheered for him, and the videos grabbed everyone's attention.

During the #AskSRK session, a netizen shared a collage of the two pictures of Shah Rukh and Abram doing the actor's signature pose and wrote, "Say something about this, AbRam is growing so fast MashaAllah #AskSRK". The superstar replied to him, "Ha ha our whole family loves hugs!! What to do now!! #DunkiTomorrow".

Ha ha our whole family loves hugs!! What to do now!! #DunkiTomorrow https://t.co/FkQ3lvkIwL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Meanwhile, talking about Dunki, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is based on the concept of illegal immigration called 'donkey route'. The comedy drama, which is also produced by Shah Rukh under his home banner Red Chillies Entertainment, also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kocchar in the prominent roles.

The emotional drama will clash at the box office with Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22. Headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, the pan-India actioner also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, and Jagapathi Babu. Both movies have taken bumper start in advance bookings and are all set for thunderous openings in cinemas this week.



