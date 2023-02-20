Shah Rukh Khan reacts after Twitter user 'threatens' to file FIR against him

Credit: Akhtar Khan/Instagram

During the #AskSRK session on Monday, one of the Twitter users threatened to file FIR against the Pathaan actor for lying about his age. As soon as his tweet went viral, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to it.

The social media user shared several shirtless photos of SRK and wrote, “Khan sab FIR file kar raha hun Aap ke against ke ye bandda jhoot bolta hai ke ye 57 years ka hai (Khan, I am filing FIR against you, this person lies that he is 57 years old).”

Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan https://t.co/rIH1lnsAWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Shah Rukh replied, “Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan (Please don’t do this man. On I agree that I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan).”

Netizens reacted to his tweet, one of the social media users wrote, “Bro ap mano chahe Na Mano puri duniya apko manti he ki u r are last of the superstar ab apke bad koi nahi or ap sach me always young ho vahi 90 ke badshah srk bhai we love uh.” The second person wrote, “Mehenat hai aapki.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is busy shooting for Atlee’s directorial Jawan. He recently headed to Pune for the film’s shoot. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, is all set to hit the theatres on June 2 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.It is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences.

Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film’s teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. Apart from Jawan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film marks SRK’s first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. (With inputs from ANI)