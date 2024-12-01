Diljit Dosanjh shared his love for Shah Rukh Khan and his team Kolkata Knight Riders at his Kolkata concert on Saturday, November 30.

Diljit Dosanjh gave an electrifying performance in Kolkata on Saturday as part of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024.' While his concert thrilled the audience, it was his speech referencing Kolkata's love for cricket and Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team that stole the show.

Diljit shared a video from the concert on his Instagram, where he praised KKR's iconic tagline, 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re,' calling it a powerful mantra for hard work and teamwork. "It's such a lovely slogan, and especially since it's Shahrukh Khan Sir's team, it's bound to be great. I am a huge fan of him. This slogan also carries a wonderful message - work hard and fight alongside your team. And no matter where you are, it's our duty to give 100 percent. So, if you give 100 percent effort, victory will have no other option but to come to you," he said during the performance.

The video caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan, who responded warmly on his X account. Resharing the clip, he wrote, "Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I'm sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour. Love u."

Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u https://t.co/SS9EpJV0Ev — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi on October 26. After the national capital, the Udta Punjab actor performed in Hyderabad (November 15), Ahmedabad (November 17), Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), and Kolkata (November 30). The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), Mumbai (December 19), and Guwahati (December 29).

