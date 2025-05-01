In the Top 10 Richest Actors in the World list, Shah Rukh Khan ranks fourth, with an estimated net worth of $876.5 million i.e., over Rs 7400 crores. Shah Rukh Khan is not only popular in India but is also considered the face of Bollywood in Western cinema.

Movie stars in both Hollywood and Bollywood have long enjoyed not only fame but also immense fortune. Many actors, over the years, have turned their simple film careers into multi-million dollar empires. Top-rated actors nowadays not only earn through their remunerations for films but also by diversifying their income source into various businesses. Leading actors charge hefty fees for their services and then multiply that wealth.

Esquire recently published its list of Top 10 Richest Actors in the World. This list is proof that the celebrities featured on it did not amass their wealth only through acting. Their incomparable net worth is a result of smart business investments, starting new ventures, and starring in endorsements with higher returns.

Out of all the names featured on Esquire's list, one stands out in particular. It's of Bollywood's own superstar Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the undisputed 'King' of the industry. Shah Rukh Khan has grabbed the fourth spot on this global ranking, solidifying his place among some of the richest actors in the world. Shah Rukh Khan, thanks to his blockbuster films, business ventures, and international appeal, has managed to surpass many Hollywood heavyweights when it comes to his staggering net worth.

For over 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan has held the title of one of the highest-paid actors in India. In 2023, he appeared in two record-breaking films, Jawan and Pathaan, which earned over Rs 2000 crores at the box office.

Apart from his acting career, Shah Rukh Khan also owns a cricket team in multiple leagues. He also runs a production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and is part of some of the biggest endorsement deals.

Shah Rukh Khan, in the Top 10 Richest Actors in the World list, is just behind Tom Cruise ($891 million), Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ($1.19 billion), and Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.49 billion).

Other celebrities featured on the list include George Clooney ($742.8 million), Robert De Niro ($735.35 million), Brad Pitt ($594.23 million), Jack Nicholson ($590 million), Tom Hanks ($571.94 million), and Jackie Chan ($557.09 million).

