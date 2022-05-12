Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's photo from Dunki sets goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani/Twitter

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan fans have reason to be excited. A picture of the actor, apparently leaked from the sets of the highly-anticipated Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki, is going viral on the internet. In the now-viral photograph, one can see SRK, Rajkumar Hirani and a few other members, apparently from the film's crew.

Fans have been circulating the photo of Shah Rukh Khan with the Dunki crew and expressing their excitement upon seeing the actor looking charming as ever.

"What aa look man charming @iamsrk #kingkhan form the sets of #Dunki," tweeted a user. Another Twitter user wrote, "India's Biggest Megastar? India's Biggest Director? #Dunki is going to be the film for Bollywood which will break all possible box-office records as well as Shut Bollywood Haters' Mouth with Getting Critical Appreciation."

READ: Shah Rukh Khan hosts international diplomats at Mannat, officials are dazzled by actor's gesture

Check out some tweets below:

India's Biggest Megastar India's Biggest Director. #Dunki is going to be the film for Bollywood which will break all possible box-office records as well as Shut Bollywood Haters' Mouth with Getting Critical Appreciation. pic.twitter.com/jvgnOpp0WT May 11, 2022



Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, the superstar's first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, is slated for a release on December 22, 2023.

This is the first time SRK is playing a protagonist in Hirani's film, earlier the filmmaker delivered some of the celebrated films with superstars like Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Last month, the makers released a small witty video on social media to make the announcement.

Talking about the collaboration Hirani said, "Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have `Dunki` mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen."

Adding to that SRK said, "Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with `Dunki`. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!"

The film is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film is JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation.

As Taapsee is playing a pivotal part opposite SRK in the film, she said, "I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It`s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire."