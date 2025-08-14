Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'

Zeeshan Ayyub, tired of the struggles and setbacks he experienced in Bollywood, had severe doubts about what his future would look like in the film industry, but then, one meeting with Shah Rukh Khan transformed his outlook and inspired him to keep working hard.

How did Shah Rukh Khan help save Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's career?

In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Zeeshan Ayyub recalled how Shah Rukh Khan helped save his career in the film industry. "Kuch toh kiya tha uss aadmi ne, badal diya tha andar se. Jab unhone mujhe dekha toh scan kar liya tha ki bhut pereshaan hai aur main tha. I was almost on the verge of quitting acting and leaving, thinking I can’t do this anymore (He must have done something; he had changed me from within. When he looked at me, he sensed I was very troubled – and I was. I was almost on the verge of quitting acting and leaving, thinking I couldn’t do it anymore)."

One handshake from Shah Rukh Khan helped save his Raees co-star's career

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub shared that one handshake from Shah Rukh Khan chipped away all his doubts and reignited his passion towards his career.

"I was bored of playing the same kind of roles. Then I thought, if I have to sign off, I’ll do it with a film alongside Shah Rukh Khan. At least if I retire, I’ll have a film with SRK. Unhone haath milaya, toh actually negativity nikal gayi thi. I was like abhi toh bahut kaam karna hai. Unhone rok liya and he made sure ki yahan par kaam karu aur sab badia hoga (When he shook my hand, the negativity actually went away. I felt like I still had a lot of work to do. He stopped me and made sure I stayed, telling me, “Work here and everything will be fine')," he said.

