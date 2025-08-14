Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar SIR: No objection by political parties in 14 days on draft voter list

Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

Rare purple crab spotted in Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park, netizens say 'rainbow has reached animal kingdom now', see pics here

Pakistan: 3 killed, 60 injured in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi

'Cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam': SC on plea to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

THIS state has the highest number of stray dogs per 1,000 people, not Delhi, Maharashtra, it is…

Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'

Kannada actor Darshan's bail cancelled by Supreme Court in Renukaswamy murder case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

SC reserves order on interim plea seeking stay on rounding of dogs in Delhi-NCR

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

Inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'

Zeeshan Ayyub, tired of the struggles and setbacks he experienced in Bollywood, had severe doubts about what his future would look like in the film industry, but then, one meeting with Shah Rukh Khan transformed his outlook and inspired him to keep working hard.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 11:44 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'

TRENDING NOW

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, is an accomplished actor now in both films and OTT; however, there was a time when he came close to quitting acting for good. Zeeshan Ayyub, tired of the struggles and setbacks he experienced in Bollywood, had severe doubts about what his future would look like in the film industry, but then, one meeting with Shah Rukh Khan transformed his outlook and inspired him to keep working hard towards his passion. 

How did Shah Rukh Khan help save Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's career? 

In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Zeeshan Ayyub recalled how Shah Rukh Khan helped save his career in the film industry. "Kuch toh kiya tha uss aadmi ne, badal diya tha andar se. Jab unhone mujhe dekha toh scan kar liya tha ki bhut pereshaan hai aur main tha. I was almost on the verge of quitting acting and leaving, thinking I can’t do this anymore (He must have done something; he had changed me from within. When he looked at me, he sensed I was very troubled – and I was. I was almost on the verge of quitting acting and leaving, thinking I couldn’t do it anymore)."

One handshake from Shah Rukh Khan helped save his Raees co-star's career 

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub shared that one handshake from Shah Rukh Khan chipped away all his doubts and reignited his passion towards his career. 

"I was bored of playing the same kind of roles. Then I thought, if I have to sign off, I’ll do it with a film alongside Shah Rukh Khan. At least if I retire, I’ll have a film with SRK. Unhone haath milaya, toh actually negativity nikal gayi thi. I was like abhi toh bahut kaam karna hai. Unhone rok liya and he made sure ki yahan par kaam karu aur sab badia hoga (When he shook my hand, the negativity actually went away. I felt like I still had a lot of work to do. He stopped me and made sure I stayed, telling me, “Work here and everything will be fine')," he said. 

READ | Kannada actor Darshan's bail cancelled by Supreme Court in Renukaswamy murder case

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India’s longest Vande Bharat Express train runs between these two cities, covers 881 km in just..; check timings, speed and more
India’s longest Vande Bharat Express train runs between these two cities, covers
Raveena Tandon hits out after Supreme Court’s stray dog relocation order: ‘Local bodies must...'
Raveena Tandon hits out after Supreme Court’s stray dog relocation order
Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat him, later topped...
Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat hi
Bhumi Pednekar launches 'completely untouched by human hands' water brand for Rs 200, netizens say 'bless her Bollywood bubble'
Bhumi Pednekar launches 'completely untouched by human hands' water brand for...
Meet actress who quit films 13 years ago; now ready for a big comeback
Meet actress who quit films 13 years ago; now ready for a big comeback
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit
5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit
English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life
Inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE