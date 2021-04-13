Truth behind Shah Rukh Khan being in quarantine, halt in 'Pathan' shoot due to crew testing COVID-19 positive

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer 'Pathan' has been making headlines ever since it was revealed that it will star the trio together. The film is yet to be formally announced by YRF, however, fans are already over the moon about SRK's comeback to the big screen after Aanand L Rai's 2018 film 'Zero'.

On Tuesday, several reports claimed that Shah Rukh went into home quarantine after crew members of 'Pathan' tested positive for COVID-19. It was even said that the shoot of the highly anticipated flick was also halted after the crew members were found to be infected with the deadly virus.

However, a trade source has now revealed that there is no truth to the news whatsoever.

The source stated, "YRF works in an extremely efficient bio bubble. Tests happen regularly on sets and all crew members are staying in a hotel. The people transporting them from set to the hotel are also tested and put up in hotels. So, if there is anyone who tests positive, it would be before the schedule starts and automatically eliminated from the crew."

The source further added, "Given that lockdown is imminent in Mumbai, 'Pathan' crew had anyway taken a 2-day scheduled break so that they can gauge the decision. It doesn't make sense to start a new schedule and halt it. So, if there is no lockdown, the film will anyway resume soon. This has been blown out of proportion and is factually extremely inaccurate. It is irresponsible, to say the least because the industry is doing its best to ensure that work happens by maintaining all norms and regulations."

Apart from 'Pathan', Shah Rukh is currently busy with the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His team Kolkata Knight Riders won their first match over the weekend and will now play Mumbai Indians from 7:30 pm today.