Shah Rukh Khan pushes away fan on camera, netizens say 'ab Pathaan chal gayi toh akad aa gayi?'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, was spotted at the airport with his team. In the viral viral, one of his fans can be seen trying to take a selfie with him after which the actor pushes him away.

After SRK pushes his fan away, his phone fell down. Netizens have slammed Shah Rukh Khan for his ‘unnecessary attitude’ and have reacted to the clip. One of them wrote, “Ya ab Pathaan chal gayi toh akad aa gayi???” The second one said, “Unnecessary attitude.” The third person commented, “Don't forget SRK hum fans ki wajah say aaj tum yaha tak ho warna hahahahaha.”

The fourth one said, “Aur film hit karwow inka bhao aur badhwow.” The fifth one said, “Y celebrity bhul jate ki inhe celebrity bnane wala kaun hai.” The sixth one said, “Itana attitude ata kaha se hai......balaki ye log hum logo ki vajah se itane bade bane hai.......log kyun nahi samajate ish baat ko.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut last week by directing the debut ad of his clothing brand, D'Yavol X. The ad video featured Shah Rukh Khan, and it was father-son's first collaboration in the creative field. Recently, Aryan spoke about directing his father and his experience of being on set with him.

While speaking to Harper's Bazar, Aryan revealed that he never felt challenged while working with his father, as Sr Khan's experience and dedication made everyone's job easier on the set. Aryan said, "He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn."

When Aryan was asked if his father gave any input, he added, “Of course, he did, and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort. If my dad's input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer."

