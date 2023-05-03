Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan pushes away fan on camera, netizens say 'ab Pathaan chal gayi toh akad aa gayi?'

Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan pushed his fan who was trying to take a selfie with the actor at the airport. The video is now going viral on social media and netizens are slamming him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan pushes away fan on camera, netizens say 'ab Pathaan chal gayi toh akad aa gayi?'
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, was spotted at the airport with his team. In the viral viral, one of his fans can be seen trying to take a selfie with him after which the actor pushes him away.

After SRK pushes his fan away, his phone fell down. Netizens have slammed Shah Rukh Khan for his ‘unnecessary attitude’ and have reacted to the clip. One of them wrote, “Ya ab Pathaan chal gayi toh akad aa gayi???” The second one said, “Unnecessary attitude.” The third person commented, “Don't forget SRK hum fans ki wajah say aaj tum yaha tak ho warna hahahahaha.”

The fourth one said, “Aur film hit karwow inka bhao aur badhwow.” The fifth one said, “Y celebrity bhul jate ki inhe celebrity bnane wala kaun hai.” The sixth one said, “Itana attitude ata kaha se hai......balaki ye log hum logo ki vajah se itane bade bane hai.......log kyun nahi samajate ish baat ko.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut last week by directing the debut ad of his clothing brand, D'Yavol X. The ad video featured Shah Rukh Khan, and it was father-son's first collaboration in the creative field. Recently, Aryan spoke about directing his father and his experience of being on set with him. 

While speaking to Harper's Bazar, Aryan revealed that he never felt challenged while working with his father, as Sr Khan's experience and dedication made everyone's job easier on the set. Aryan said, "He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn." 

When Aryan was asked if his father gave any input, he added, “Of course, he did, and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort. If my dad's input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer." 

Read|'Best Papa' Shah Rukh Khan watches Suhana Khan swimming like a pro, learns backflip from her in throwback viral video

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels all flights on May 3 and 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.