Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at FIFA World Cup, says 'Bollywood actors don't eat chicken rice'

Credit: SRK Fans/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of Bollywood for a reason, the actor was seen promoting his upcoming film Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France on Sunday.

He was seen having a conversation with former English footballer Wayne Rooney at the Jio Cinema Studios where he talked about Bollywood. On being asked, he mentioned that people think that India actor eat Chicken rice, he further said that actors don’t eat chicken rice all the time.

While talking about the country, he said that India is a culture of music and noise. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor made the footballer do his iconic romantic pose with open arms and even did the famous pose that Rooney did after scoring each goal for England. The video for the same has been shared by SRK fan clubs on Twitter and has gone viral on social media.

When Wayne asked Shah Rukh Khan "Who is Pathaan?", the superstar had an interesting response to it as he said, "Pathaan is the guy whom you call at the last minute when you are all tied up when you can't find a solution. When you want someone to come and save it at the last moment, Wayne Rooney is the man, same as Pathaan. So I would choose him as Pathaan."



READ | Who is Pathaan? Footballer Wayne Rooney asks Shah Rukh Khan, check out SRK's response

On Saturday, during the #AskSRK session on social media, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his favourite movie by Salman Khan. SRK conducted the #AskSRK session, during which a fan asked him about related to Salman Khan and which is his favourite Salman Khan film.

A user tweeted, "Your favorite movie of @beingsalmankhan? #AskSRK," SRK replied, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.