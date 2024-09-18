'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

This actress claimed that Shah Rukh Khan 'promised' her husband during his last moments that he would take care of her child, but now his number is not reachable. The former actress said that Khan should come forward and help her family, as her brothers have also contributed to his career.

Former actress Vijayta Pandit (Love Story fame), wife of late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan promised her late husband to help the family and support their son, but failed to do so. She also said that the phone number of Khan that was given to her son isn't working anymore.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Vijayta talked about their son Avitesh Shrivastava, who's a singer, music composer and actor. Vijayta said her son was not getting any support from the film industry. Vijayta also requested her late husband's 'good friend', actor Shah Rukh Khan, to ‘support’ her son's career.

In the interview, Vijayta said that Avitesh) works hard, and has recorded music with Akon and French Montana. "Unfortunately, my son is not getting support or direction in the film industry. People from the industry know that today Aadesh is not there, they should help my son."

Shah Rukh Khan is unreachable?

She further added that when Aadesh was in the hospital, Shah Rukh Khan visited him a few times. "One day before he died, Aadesh held Shah Rukh's hand, when he could not even talk and gestured pointing towards our son that he should look after him. Today, I am just not able to contact Shah Rukh; the number that was given to my son is not working. I just want to remind Shah Rukh that he was a good friend of Aadesh, and this is the time, we need you. I need you for my son because he is my and our family's future. I am not earning, I am not doing anything."

What does Vijayta Pandit want from Shah Rukh?

Pandit expressed that Shah Rukh Khan can make a film with her son under his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Avinesh is working on the film, Sir Ek Friday which will have an OTT release. She added, "I want to remind Shah Rukh that this is the time, to come and help my son. He just needs a little push. Shah Rukh is a very sweet man, he came twice to see Aadesh in the last stages of his cancer. Now that he has promised, I want to ask him to help my son; he needs you; he does not have a father. Aadesh made you promise that so you have to do something."

Vijayta went on to say that even her brothers, music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, have played 'a big role' in Shah Rukh's success, by giving him superhit songs. Vijayta concluded that Shah Rukh should step forward to help the family.

