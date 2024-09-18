'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

What happens if India do not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy? ICC plans to...

IPL 2025: BCCI likely to hold mega auction during these months

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 द��िन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja not joining Kapil Sharma's show because of him: She has...

Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja not joining Kapil Sharma's show because of him: She has...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

This actress claimed that Shah Rukh Khan 'promised' her husband during his last moments that he would take care of her child, but now his number is not reachable. The former actress said that Khan should come forward and help her family, as her brothers have also contributed to his career.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 09:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'
Vijayta Pandit-Shah Rukh Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former actress Vijayta Pandit (Love Story fame), wife of late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan promised her late husband to help the family and support their son, but failed to do so. She also said that the phone number of Khan that was given to her son isn't working anymore. 

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Vijayta talked about their son Avitesh Shrivastava, who's a singer, music composer and actor. Vijayta said her son was not getting any support from the film industry. Vijayta also requested her late husband's 'good friend', actor Shah Rukh Khan, to ‘support’ her son's career. 

In the interview, Vijayta said that Avitesh) works hard, and has recorded music with Akon and French Montana. "Unfortunately, my son is not getting support or direction in the film industry. People from the industry know that today Aadesh is not there, they should help my son." 

Shah Rukh Khan is unreachable? 

She further added that when Aadesh was in the hospital, Shah Rukh Khan visited him a few times. "One day before he died, Aadesh held Shah Rukh's hand, when he could not even talk and gestured pointing towards our son that he should look after him. Today, I am just not able to contact Shah Rukh; the number that was given to my son is not working. I just want to remind Shah Rukh that he was a good friend of Aadesh, and this is the time, we need you. I need you for my son because he is my and our family's future. I am not earning, I am not doing anything."

What does Vijayta Pandit want from Shah Rukh?

Pandit expressed that Shah Rukh Khan can make a film with her son under his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Avinesh is working on the film, Sir Ek Friday which will have an OTT release. She added, "I want to remind Shah Rukh that this is the time, to come and help my son. He just needs a little push. Shah Rukh is a very sweet man, he came twice to see Aadesh in the last stages of his cancer. Now that he has promised, I want to ask him to help my son; he needs you; he does not have a father. Aadesh made you promise that so you have to do something."

Vijayta went on to say that even her brothers, music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, have played 'a big role' in Shah Rukh's success, by giving him superhit songs. Vijayta concluded that Shah Rukh should step forward to help the family. 

Read: Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NASA alert: Stadium-sized asteroid with 40000 kmph speed approaching Earth on...

NASA alert: Stadium-sized asteroid with 40000 kmph speed approaching Earth on...

Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf

Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old boy injured, search continues for sixth 'killer' wolf

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final today: When and where to watch title clash live

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final today: When and where to watch title clash live

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement