Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's iconic song to be recreated in Don 3, will feature Ranveer Singh with..., name is..

Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the first two parts, is one of the most-awaited films as it will see Ranveer Singh stepping into the superstar's shoes. Reports state that the shooting for Don 3 is currently underway with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. As per new reports, Don 3 is also set to bring back the nostalgia factor with the recreation of the iconic song Aaj Ki Raat from 2006's Don.

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon to recreate Aaj Ki Raat song for Don 3?

As per India Today reports, the track in Don 3 would be similar to that of Aaj Ki Raat, which featured Shah Rukh Khan with Priyanka Chopra and Isha Koppikar. The new track will feature the leads Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon, along with another actress whose name has not been finalised as yet.

Will Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra work in Don 3?

It was previously reported that both Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will likely make a special appearance in Don 3. However, so far, there is no official confirmation of the same.

Why did Kiara Advani leave Ranveer Singh's Don 3?

Before Kriti Sanon came onboard, Kiara Advani was finalised to play the lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3; however, she reportedly opted out of the project due to her pregnancy.

Following her exit, Kriti Sanon was announced as the female lead for Don 3 by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. "He is also preparing for his next directorial venture, Don 3, which is expected to go on floors in January 2026. The film will feature Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. Casting for the film is underway, with the makers reportedly in talks with a top A-list actor to take on the intense antagonist role," a press release read.

