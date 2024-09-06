Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta-starrer Veer-Zaara to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara will release in the theatres on September 13.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 06:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta-starrer Veer-Zaara to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it
Veer-Zaara to re-release
Get ready to witness the cinematic magic of iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra once again as his directorial Veer-Zaara is all set to be re-released in theatres next week. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the romantic drama will hit the screens again on September 13.

The update about the film's re-release was shared on the official Instagram handle of YRF. "A match made in heaven. Veer-Zaara is coming back to the theatres on Friday, 13th Sept! Watch it at a Cinepolis screen near you! (Link in bio)," the post read. The film will be re-released in PVR and INOX screens too.

Fans left excited after learning about the film's re-release details. "Woww....can't wait to watch it again," a social media user commented. "Best news of the day. Veer Zaara is a beautiful film," another user wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara transcends borders and generations with its powerful narrative of love, sacrifice, and hope. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee.

The film showcases eternal love story of Indian Air Force pilot, Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman, Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta). Veer-Zaara was much liked for its story, performance by the cast of the movie and music.

Recently, the audience also witnessed the re-release of films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Gangs of Wasseypur, Lakshya, Rockstar, and Laila Majnu.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

READ | This film was made in just Rs 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

