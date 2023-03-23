Shah Rukh Khan praises elderly woman dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, says, 'would have asked Deepika not to do it...'

Shah Rukh Khan praised a viral dance video to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback blockbuster, got its digital release on March 22, two months after it hit the theatres. To celebrate the occasion, Prime Video – where the film is streaming – got Shah Rukh for one of his Ask SRK sessions, but this time on camera. The actor answered several questions from fans and reacted to their videos in a special video shared by the streamer and the actor.

In the video posted on social media on Thursday afternoon, Shah Rukh read several tweets addressed to him on a tablet and then responded to them. The first tweet was a viral video from a while ago that had an elderly woman dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the song from Pathaan picturised on Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. The actor said, “It is really heartening and very very beautiful. Thank you so much for doing this.”

Shah Rukh joked that he would have wanted to keep this version of the dance in the film. “If I had seen you dance before, maybe we would have asked Deepika not to do it and you to do it and I’m sure she wouldn’t mind,” he added.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan, choreographed by Bosco Martis, featured in the end credits of the film and was picturised on the two leads as well as several backup dancers. The song has since become popular with several influencers and fans making their dance videos to it. The film’s other song – Besharam Rang – has also seen similar popularity.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is part of the YRF Spy Universe. The action thriller also starred John Abraham and marked Shah Rukh’s return to lead roles after four years. Released amid massive hype, the film broke several box office records, amassing over Rs 1000 crore. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.