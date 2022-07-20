Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shah Rukh Khan poses with chefs after enjoying Italian meal in London amid Dunki shoot

On Tuesday, a renowned chef of a famous Italian restaurant posted a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and fans can't stop raving about his new look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:06 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan poses with chefs after enjoying Italian meal in London amid Dunki shoot
SRK_Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new look from the upcoming film Dunki recently went viral on Instagram, leaving fans waiting with bated breaths for the film to come out. 

The Badshah of Bollywood, SRK is currently in London shooting for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. SRK is known to keep his personal life away from the limelight of paparazzi and is a rare sighting for them. His visits to social media are also very sporadic and hence his fans keep waiting to get a glimpse of him. 

READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar asks Akshay Kumar how will he react if Chris Rock joked about Twinkle Khanna

On Tuesday, a renowned chef of a famous Italian restaurant posted a photo of the actor and fans can't stop raving about his new look.

In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan is seen posing alongside the two chefs from the Italian restaurant 'II Borro'. As far as the actor's appearance is concerned, he kept it casual in a plain white T-shirt layered under a cool black jacket.

On Monday, a picture of the Raees actor filming for Dunki surfaced on Twitter. It showed him in a casual messy look. In the image shared by fan accounts, Shah Rukh was seen dressed in a simple checked shirt and black pants, with a 'kada' on his wrist.

Media outlets had reported last week that Shah Rukh along with his co-star Taapsee Pannu and Hirani will be flying to London and Europe for a shooting schedule.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani. The film went on floors this April, with the following planned to be shot extensively in Punjab.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan opposite Nayanthara and YRF's big-budget and highly-anticipated project Pathaan. 

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 396 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.