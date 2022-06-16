Shah Rukh Khan poses with AR Rahman and his son in UNSEEN photo from Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding

AR Ameen/Instagram

AR Ameen, AR Rahman's son, uploaded some photos to Instagram, and one of them specifically is going viral. Shah Rukh Khan may be seen posing with the musical legend in the photograph. Additionally, AR Ameen has joined the two legends in this reminiscence.

While Shah Rukh Khan wore a white shirt and black pants for the day, AR Rahman and his son were seen dressed in ethnic clothing. This photograph is from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's royal wedding.

Check out the photo here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have apologised for wearing footwear in Tirupati Balaji temple. After tying the knot on June 9, the duo went to Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam to seek blessings for their new journey.

According to Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board, Narasimha Kishore, the actress was seen wearing footwear in Mada Streets. He mentioned that the newlyweds violated the rules as they brought private photographers with them. For the unversed, Tirumala Tirupati doesn’t give you permission to bring private cameras. As per the report of India Today, Kishore added that Nayanthara wishes to make a public apology, "We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her."



In the same report, it was stated that Vignesh Shivan has sent an apology letter to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam board that explained their side. The letter reads, "After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple." Shivan further expanded, "We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple."