Shah Rukh Khan's photo with director Punit Malhotra from sets of unknown project goes viral, fans ask 'what's going on'

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra, on Wednesday, May 10, posted a monochrome picture with actor Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of an unknown project leaving fans wondering about their collaboration. The director appreciated King Khan's 'charm, charisma, humility, and love' as he seemed to be telling the actor about the shot in the viral picture.

"There are days that make it all worth it. Just to be on set with the man...the charm, the charisma, the humility and the love is unmatchable! Thank you @iamsrk sir for all that you do and for being so gracious", Punit captioned his click. He tagged Dharma 2.0 in his post, which suggests that this could be for an upcoming advertisement. Though, the final details are still awaited.

SRK fans stormed the comments section heaping praises on the superstar. One of them wrote, "Only Shah Rukh Khan rules", while another comment read, "Always so Jawan. Our Shah Rukh Khan", referring to the actor's upcoming actioner Jawan. There were multiple comments such as "What's going on?" and "What's happening", asking about the unknown project in question.

For the unversed, Punit Malhotra made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys starring Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor in 2010. After three years, he collaborated with the actor again for another romantic comedy Gori Tere Pyaar Mein in which Kareena Kapoor Khan was the leading actress.

Punit then took a six-year break and returned to the direction in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 featuring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday in the leading roles. It was the standalone sequel to the 2012 Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year, which marked the Bollywood debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.



