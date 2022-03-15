Shah Rukh Khan flaunts washboard abs in leaked photo from ‘Pathaan’ sets, see VIRAL pic inside

A snapshot of the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan posing while flaunting his abs has gone viral, much to the joy of his fans. The image appears to be from the 'Pathaan' sets in Spain.

Take a look-

Everyone, from the public to the critics, has been looking forward to SRK's comeback on the big screen. After being sighted filming for Yash Raj Films' action-entertainer 'Pathaan' multiple times over the previous year, Shah Rukh Khan finally confirmed the film on March 2 with a January 25, 2023 release date.

Sharing the teaser on his social media handles, SRK wrote, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf".

Deepika and John introduce Shah Rukh Khan's titular character in the teaser. In the background, SRK's voice can be heard providing more information about his character, stating that he adopted his national identity as his religion. King Khan's appearance in the film has been kept a mystery because he only appears on a blurred screen at the end. SRK goes on to say that he will reveal more about his character in the near future.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan teased his OTT debut with Hotstar last year by uploading a couple of promotional videos, but the announcements were reportedly put on hold due to his son Aryan Khan's legal battle. Now that the actor has finally revealed the project, his fans are ecstatic. The megastar took to social media to publish a poster of himself with his thumbs up and the words 'SRK+ Coming Soon' written on it. "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein," he captioned the photo.