'You are the toughest': Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note on Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, says 'keep inspiring us'

Shah Rukh Khan feels blessed to be around Amitabh Bachchan and he even confessed that finds Amitabh Bachchan's personal gym 'unbelievable'.

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on Wednesday (October 11), and Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartfelt note for the veteran actor. On Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a photo of them from their recent commercial and thanked him for inspiring him to work harder.

In the caption, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Tough runs don’t last….tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you….has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday….keep running & inspiring us." At last, SRK praised Amitabh's dedication to fitness, and mentioned his 'unbelievable' personal gym, "Sir and that Gym of yours… is unbelievable. Love u! @amitabhbachchan."

Here's the post

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan dropped the post, it went viral instantly. A netizen wrote, "Badshah and Sehenshah." Another netizen wrote, "2 biggest legends of India." An internet user wrote, "Baadshah and Shenshah for a reason."

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan movies

The two superstars came together on the big screen first time in the year 2000, with the romantic blockbuster Mohabbatein. The two impressed moviegoers with their powerful screen presence. A year later, Amitabh and SRK came together as father-son in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001). In 2004, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh were seen in Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara. In 2006, Karan Johar brought Amitabh and SRK together for Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and this was the last on-screen appearance before the recent Everest Masala commercial. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan was cast in the remake of Amitabh's Don in the 2006 action-thriller Don: The Chase Begins directed by Farhan Akhtar.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Jawan, and will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen in Ganapath and Kalki 2989 AD.