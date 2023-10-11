'You are the toughest': Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note on Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, says 'keep inspiring us'

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Hamas brutality replicates horrors of 26/11 attacks; Israel gives befitting reply

Kangana Ranaut shares 'fan moment' with Dale Steyn, promotes Tejas at India vs Afganistan World Cup pre-match

India launches Operation Ajay to bring back citizens from Israel after Hamas attack

'It will have strong, adverse impact...': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on crude oil amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel’s new strategy: PM Netanyahu joins hands with opposition; ‘emergency govt’ to hit back at Palestine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut shares 'fan moment' with Dale Steyn, promotes Tejas at India vs Afganistan World Cup pre-match

'It will have strong, adverse impact...': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on crude oil amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel’s new strategy: PM Netanyahu joins hands with opposition; ‘emergency govt’ to hit back at Palestine

7 Benefits of sleeping early for students

Top 10 Indian cities with highest number of super-rich residents

7 Benefits of using face oil at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Israel Hamas War: No place for residents after Israel declares war in Gaza, bombs homes

Kangana Ranaut shares 'fan moment' with Dale Steyn, promotes Tejas at India vs Afganistan World Cup pre-match

'You are the toughest': Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note on Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, says 'keep inspiring us'

This famous actor fought dyslexia, worked as waiter, sold tea and namkeen for 14 years, his first paycheck was...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'You are the toughest': Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note on Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, says 'keep inspiring us'

Shah Rukh Khan feels blessed to be around Amitabh Bachchan and he even confessed that finds Amitabh Bachchan's personal gym 'unbelievable'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on Wednesday (October 11), and Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartfelt note for the veteran actor. On Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a photo of them from their recent commercial and thanked him for inspiring him to work harder. 

In the caption, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Tough runs don’t last….tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you….has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday….keep running & inspiring us." At last, SRK praised Amitabh's dedication to fitness, and mentioned his 'unbelievable' personal gym, "Sir and that Gym of yours… is unbelievable. Love u! @amitabhbachchan." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan dropped the post, it went viral instantly. A netizen wrote, "Badshah and Sehenshah." Another netizen wrote, "2 biggest legends of India." An internet user wrote, "Baadshah and Shenshah for a reason." 

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan movies 

The two superstars came together on the big screen first time in the year 2000, with the romantic blockbuster Mohabbatein. The two impressed moviegoers with their powerful screen presence. A year later, Amitabh and SRK came together as father-son in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001). In 2004, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh were seen in Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara. In 2006, Karan Johar brought Amitabh and SRK together for Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and this was the last on-screen appearance before the recent Everest Masala commercial. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan was cast in the remake of Amitabh's Don in the 2006 action-thriller Don: The Chase Begins directed by Farhan Akhtar. 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Jawan, and will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen in Ganapath and Kalki 2989 AD.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

Israel-Gaza conflict: What has happened so far? 260 Israeli bodies recovered at music festival after Hamas attack

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

World Mental Health Day: Early signs of teenage depression to watch out for

Gurugram pub bouncers thrash man, he loses vision in one eye, female friend also attacked

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE