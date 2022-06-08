Shah Rukh Khan to shoot special introduction scene for Salman Khan's Tiger 3?

Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan/Instagram

After Rohit Shetty's cop universe, the next most awaited shared universe in Bollywood is the Yash Raj Spy Universe which would most probably feature Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan together from their respective films - Pathaan, Tiger series, and War.

It is reported that Salman Khan has already shot for his action-packed sequence in the Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan that includes the Russian mafia, guns, choppers, and trains. And now, if the latest reports are to be believed, a unique introduction scene is being designed for Shah Rukh Khan for the Maneesh Sharma directed Pathaan 3.

"While Salman has a chopper bound entry in Pathaan, a special introduction scene is being designed for SRK in Tiger 3, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now", a source was quoted telling to Pinkvilla. The source also added that the action sequences, stunts, and dialogues are being designed to keep the stardom of the two superstars in mind.



READ | Hrithik Roshan joins Salman Khan's Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan? - Details inside

For the unversed, Pathaan will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles along with King Khan and is set for a theatrical release on January 25, 2023, a day before the Republic Day.

On the other hand, Tiger 3 features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady opposite the Sultan actor and Emraan Hashmi plays the main antagonist in the film scheduled to release on Eid next year on April 21, 2023.

War 2 hasn't been announced yet, but the film is rumoured to unite SRK and Salman's characters with Hrithik Roshan in the seqeul of the 2019 blockbuster film that featured Tiger Shroff along with Hrithik Roshan.

It would be a spectacle to see the three superstars together on screen and will recreate the mass hysteria seen in Sooryavanshi when Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn shared the screen space last year.