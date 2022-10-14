Teasers of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to be out during Ind vs Pak T20 WC match?

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan-Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan/File photos

Shah Rukh Khan starrer actioner Pathaan and Salman Khan starrer action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are among the two most awaited films in Bollywood. Though the films will be hitting theaters a month apart, they might have a clash of its kind as the teasers of both movies are expected to b released on the same date.

India will play its first match in the upcoming T20 World Cup against the arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne, Australia. It is the perfect festive day as the nation will celebrate Chhoti Diwali on Sunday and makers of Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are eyeing this as a golden opportunity to unveil their teasers during the most anticipated match of the World Cup.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the Pathaan producers Yash Raj Films are planning to release a mini-teaser on October 23 following the tradition of dropping motion posters on the 25th of each month since June. On June 25, Shah Rukh's motion poster was released, then Deepika Padukone's motion poster was out on July 25, and John Abraham's motion poster came on August 25. Last month on the same 25th, King Khan shared his new look from the Siddharth Anand directorial slated to release on January 25 next year.



Meanwhile, the Sultan actor, who has produced Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan under his own banner Salman Khan Films, is also planning to drop the teaser of the film. The Farhad Samji directorial boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam among others. The film, which was earlier rumoured to be titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bhaijaan, is slated to hit theatres on December 30.