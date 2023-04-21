Pathaan re-releases on Eid alongside Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: When, where to watch Shah Rukh Khan film in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Pathaan

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is not the only mass entertainer featuring a Bollywood superstar releasing in theatres this Eid. Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan is also returning to the theatres today’ albeit in a limited capacity. The film, one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history, has released in a few single screens in Delhi on Friday.

While Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is getting a wide release with 16000 shows across 4500 screens in India, Pathaan is getting a limited re-release. As per available data on ticketing site BookMyShow, the film has released in two theatres in Delhi – Delite and Amba. The two theatres are not screening the new film but showing Pathaan once again. While the demand for tickets has not been high, considering this is the Eid weekend, the film may manage to find some audience yet again.

Pathaan, which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen in a leading role for the first time in four years, broke all box office records in Bollywood. The film became the first Hindi film to mint Rs 100 crore in a day, a mark it breached successively for its first four days. It ended up grossing Rs 1049 crore globally, becoming Shah Rukh’s highest-grossing film of all time.

It also broke the record for highest domestic net collections by a film in Hindi, surpassing the marks set by the dubbed versions of Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2, as well as Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The limited release in two theatres is unlikely to add much to the already mammoth box office collections of Pathaan but it will give some viewers a chance to watch it again in theatres. Given that the film released on Prime Video last month, one should not expect packed houses though.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, on the other hand, is expected to do well as well. The Farhad Samji film is projected to earn somewhere between Rs 16 and Rs 18 crore on its opening day, and see growth on the festive weekend.