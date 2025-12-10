Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2 announced in Dubai? Viral video creates frenzy on social media, fans say 'after Dhurandhar...'

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's acting comeback after more than four years, and grossed Rs 1000 crore globally. But, after the massive failure of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2 in 2025, the future of YRF Spy Universe entirely depends upon Alia Bhatt's Alpha slated to release in April 2026.

Shahrukhz by Danube, the ultra-luxurious 55-storey Dubai tower named after the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sold out entirely on its launch day, generating an estimated Rs 5,000 crore in sales. Every unit in the landmark tower, which will be built by Danube Properties and get completed by 2029, has been sold out after the bookings opened two weeks before the tower's launch.

The announcement was made at a grand ceremony at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Danube Group founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan, director Farah Khan, and actor Malaika Arora. The event drew a crowd of nearly 6,000 guests, including prominent UAE personalities, business leaders, real estate stakeholders, and members of the international media.

At the same event, Rizwan made the unexpected announcement about Pathaan 2, which even left Shah Rukh surprised. The businessman said, "Koi blockbuster movie hoti hai toh uska ek sequel hota hai, am I right? Like Pathaan. Pathaan 2 aa rahi hai. Toh waise hi mujhe ab Shahrukhz by Danube ka Tower 2 laana padega, kyunki pehla Tower toh blockbuster ho chuka hai."

The clip of the same moment is now going viral on social media among Shah Rukh Khan fans. One of them wrote, "PATHAAN is back. The highest-grossing film from the YRF Spy Universe to get the sequel - Pathaan 2. After Dhurandhar, the expectations from spy movies are sky high", while another added, "Pathaan 2 should start next year after the release of Alia Bhatt’s Alpha."

PATHAAN is BACK



ALL TIME GROSSER & the HIGHEST GROSSER from the Spy Universe to gets SEQUEL - #Pathaan2 #ShahRukhKhan movie likely to start next year after #Alpha release



After #Dhurandhar the expectations from Spy movies are SKY HIGH pic.twitter.com/hbq26aDOgj December 9, 2025

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen after more than four years, and grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide in 2023. Pathaan 2 was followed by Salman Khan's Tiger 3 in the same year in YRF Spy Universe. However, after the massive failure of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2 in 2025, the future of YRF Spy Universe entirely depends upon Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha.

Alpha is slated to release on April 17, 2026. Thus, Pathaan 2 will also get confirmed after the official announcement from Shah Rukh Khan or Yash Raj Films. The recently released espionage thriller Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, is being touted as a tough competition to the YRF Spy Universe.

READ | Meet actress, whose father served in Indian Army and was killed in Uri attack, she gave Rs 800 crore blockbuster, is now...