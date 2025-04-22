Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Ajay Devgn are all proud owners of jets, which they often use for either personal or professional travel, enabling them to juggle their busy schedules and maintain a luxurious lifestyle.

It comes as no surprise that Bollywood celebrities live a luxurious life with the best amenities that the world has to offer at their fingertips. One of the most extravagant things that some Bollywood superstars own is a private jet. Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Ajay Devgn are all proud owners of jets, which they often use for either personal or professional travel, enabling them to juggle their busy schedules and maintain a luxurious lifestyle. Today, we will tell you about some of your favourite superstars who own super swanky private planes and how much they cost.

Shah Rukh Khan

According to a report in the Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan owns a Gulfstream G550, which he often uses for either family vacations or film shoots and promotions. SRK's jet is valued at around $61.5 million (over Rs 500 crore).

Saif Ali Khan

Like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan also owns a Gulfstream G550 private jet. He uses the $61.5 million (over Rs 500 crore) luxury aircraft for family vacations and travel.

Priyanka Chopra

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra is the proud owner of a Hawker 800, a six-seater jet, which she often uses for travel with her husband, Nick Jonas. It is valued at about Rs 85 crore.

Hrithik Roshan

Like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan also owns a Hawker 800, a six-seater private jet, which he often uses for family or work-related travels. Its price is Rs 85 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the proud owner of a Bombardier Challenger 300, which can accommodate up to 10 passengers. Big B's private jet is reportedly worth Rs 260 crore.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn owns a Hawker 800 private jet, similar to that of Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan. His six-seater aircraft is also worth Rs 85 crore. Ajay Devgn was also one of the first Bollywood celebrities to own a private jet.

