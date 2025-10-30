Shah Rukh Khan opens up on being directed by Aryan Khan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, acting alongside Suhana Khan in King: 'On sets...'

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?
BOLLYWOOD
Shah Rukh Khan appeared as himself in a cameo appearance in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and will share screen space with daughter Suhana Khan in the much-awaited film King.
Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday on November 2, the superstar did an #AskSRK session on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday. The National Award-winning actor answered his fans' interesting questions with his own dash of humour and heart. In no time, Shah Rukh's replies went viral on the social media and #AskSRK began trending on X.
During the session, one of his fans asked him how does he feel working with his kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. The netizen asked, "How does it feel being directed by Aryan in some scenes and now acting alongside Suhana in your upcoming film? Must be a proud dad moment! #AskSRK", to which the Jawan actor replied, "On sets I respect them like my colleagues...and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets....I just wish and pray their hard work pays off."
Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, that premiered on Netflix in September and received rave reviews from the audiences and critics. Khan appeared as himself in a cameo appearance in the show. Shah Rukh will be sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in his upcoming film King.
On sets I respect them like my colleagues…and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets….i just wish and pray their hard work pays off. https://t.co/8TdK7wHqMO— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025
Apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana, the action thriller King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed the superstar in Pathaan.
As per several reports, the first look of King will be revealed on Khan's birthday. Siddharth Anand has been dropping hints on his X handle with cryptic tweets this week. The star-studded entertainer is produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and Anand's Marflix Pictures, and will release in late 2026 or early 2027.
