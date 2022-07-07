Shah Rukh Khan oozes oh-so-handsome vibes in 'timesless classic' viral photo

Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter

On Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani took to her social media handles to treat SRK fans with a 'timeless classic' picture of the Badshah of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan who is gearing up for his roaring comeback after a hiatus of 4 years, looked handsome in the monochrome photo that is now going viral on the internet.

In the picture, SRK is seen looking straight at the camera with a cheeky smile, seated and leaning forward towards the camera. Appearing to be straight out of a Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot, Shah Rukh wore a full-sleeve tee and cargo pants, oozing oh-so-handsome vibes from the picture.

READ: Shehnaaz Gill points at the sky as she sings Kaun Tujhe, #SidNaaz fans speculate she misses Sidharth Shukla

Captioning the picture, Pooja wrote, "In a world full of Trends... A Timeless Classic!"

As soon as the picture was shared on social media, fans went crazy and rushed to the comment section and shared their excitement.

"He is looking so cool," wrote an Instagram user. "Ageing like a fine wine," commented another. Many others addressed SRK as "King", "King of Bollywood", "Always a classic", among other things. Meanwhile, several other fans speculated if this is Shah Rukh's new look.

Well, the answer to this can only be revealed by the superstar himself, who's all geared up for his upcoming movie Pathaan. Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh has several projects in the pipeline including Jawan and Dunki among others.