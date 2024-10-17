Before breaking his no-kiss policy for Yash Chopra in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan had filmed an intimate scene, in which he was seen making love to Deepa Sahi.

King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has captivated his fans for over three decades without taking any shortcuts. Today a filmmaker would add sleazy item numbers and intimate scenes to spice up the movie. However, SRK never supported such antics. In his 30 years of career, Khan only did two intimate scenes. He broke his no-kiss policy and smooch Katrina Kaif in Yash Chopra's directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan (JTHJ). That scene was quite a shocker for many fans, but a few moviegoers know that before JTHJ, Shah Rukh had a sex scene, his only intimate scene for a movie.

The only sex scene of Shah Rukh Khan was from...

Maya Memsaab, the 1993 mystery drama was directed by Ketan Mehta, and it starred Shah Rukh with Deepa Sahi. The movie was also supported by Farooq Shaikh, Raj Babbar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Paresh Rawal. Maya Memsaab is based on the famous Gustave Flaubert's 1857 novel Madame Bovary.

Watch the love-making scene of Shah Rukh Khan

Maya Memsaab's basic plot

The movie revolves around Maya Das, a beautiful but lonely wife of Dr Charu Das (Farooq) who finds solace in different men, including Lalit (Shah Rukh) and Rudra (Raj Babbar). In the movie, Maya gets into an affair with Lalit, and they get intimate. Deepa and Shah Rukh were seen making love, and the actress was partially nude in the scene. This scene became a highlight of the film.

Maya Memsaab box office collection

The movie was released in cinemas in July 1993 with mixed to negative reviews from critics. The audience also found it difficult to understand the psyche of Maya and her mysterious disappearance in the end. As a result, the movie was a big flop, earning only Rs 1.85 crores. A few years after the film, Ketan and Deepa got married, and together they made films, including Randeep Hooda's controversial Rang Rasiya.

