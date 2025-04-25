Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most iconic pairs in Bollywood who are not only known to create magic onscreen but also real-life friendship goals in the outside world. The two have been close friends for over 25 years, and their bond is full of laughter, shared fun, and affection.

Today, we will tell you about a viral incident of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol during the shoot of My Name Is Khan.

In an old video, during a break in filming, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were seen taking a breather inside a car in New York’s Times Square. Giving a BTS look to his fans, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Alright, here we are in Times Square, in New York. This is fun." Next, the cab driver could be seen introducing himself, saying, "Hi, how are you? My name is Erhan."

To this, Kajol replied, "Hello, Erhan," but Shah Rukh Khan, thanks to his quick wit, said, "Erhan, this is Kajol and my name is Khan." Erhan then could be heard saying, "Nice to meet you guys. You look married."

Shah Rukh Khan then, in his signature wit and humour, replies, "Yeah, we're running away from home and getting married, actually," making Kajol laugh hysterically. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to start filming for King soon, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.

Kajol, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sarzameen, where she will share the screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

