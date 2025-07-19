Shah Rukh Khan once revealed he would leave Bollywood if asked to choose between...: 'I love her body, she is the only...'

One of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic interviews is currently going viral. In a chat with Stardust magazine in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful statement, reaffirming his loyalty towards Gauri Khan. He was quoted as saying, "My wife comes first."

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the 'King of Romance' in Bollywood; however, none of his iconic onscreen love stories compares to his real-life legendary love story with his wife of over 30 years, Gauri Khan. From when the two met as teenagers in Delhi to their eventual wedding in October 1991, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been serving couple goals even before this term was ever coined. This year, the couple will celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary, with their love story as testament to their commitment to each other.

How did Shah Rukh Khan meet Gauri Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan was 18 and Gauri Khan was just 14 when they first met. For the former, it was love at first sight. Through the years that Shah Rukh Khan has achieved the superstar status, one thing has remained constant: his love and commitment towards being a devoted husband to Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan might be a global superstar now, but he has always remained clear about where his priorities lie.

Will Shah Rukh Khan ever quit acting?

One of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic interviews is currently going viral. In a chat with Stardust magazine in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful statement, reaffirming his loyalty towards Gauri Khan. He was quoted as saying, "My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much, that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I’ll leave film."

Shah Rukh Khan further revealed how he is emotionally dependent on Gauri Khan and said, "I mean I would go insane but for her. She’s the only thing I have… I love her body. I am hooked to her."

How many children does Shah Rukh Khan have?

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan on October 25, 1991, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. They have a son, Aryan Khan (born 1997), and a daughter, Suhana Khan (born 2000). In 2013, they became parents of a third child, a son named AbRam Khan, who was born via surrogacy.