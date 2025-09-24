Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shah Rukh Khan once had epileptic fit, was 'frothing from the mouth', had to be carried out but it was later revealed...

Without denying the incident, Shah Rukh Khan, who studied in St. Columba's School and received the school's highest award, the Sword of Honour, first smiled and then said that “we used to do a lot of these things.”

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 03:13 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Shah Rukh Khan once had epileptic fit, was 'frothing from the mouth', had to be carried out but it was later revealed...
Shah Rukh Khan, who on Tuesday received his much-deserved National Award for his performance in Atlee's blockbuster film Jawan, was always a star in the making. Shah Rukh Khan's acting skills were popular even when he was a Class 11 student and faked an epileptic fit to bunk a class with his friends. 

Did Shah Rukh Khan ever have an epileptic fit?

This incident involving Shah Rukh Khan faking an epileptic fit first came to light when he appeared on the popular 2002 talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, hosted by the late Farooq Shaikh. Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance on the show with friends, with whom he grew up in the Rajendra Nagar neighbourhood of New Delhi.

During this, one of his friends recalled, "What happened was there was a new teacher in class. This new teacher had come, so we thought we wanted to actually bunk class… So, Shah Rukh actually went in and he started doing an epileptic fit, which was brilliant. This was in class 11."

Another one of Shah Rukh Khan's friends said that he was shocked to see the actor so engrossed in his role that he actually saw him "frothing from the mouth."

Shah Rukh Khan's friends reveal his school secrets

The friend added that he didn’t “know how he did that, and four of us actually had to lift him on our shoulders and take him out of the class, and we never came back for the next three hours.”

Without denying the incident, Shah Rukh Khan, who studied in St. Columba's School and received the school's highest award, the Sword of Honour, first smiled and then said that “we used to do a lot of these things.”

