Shah Rukh Khan once expressed regret at replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from THIS film, said it was 'collective decision of...', movie earned Rs...

While no confirmation has ever been given, many media reports claim that Aishwarya Rai was replaced midway through Chalte Chalte with Rani Mukerji because of her then-boyfriend, Salman Khan, who created issues on the set and led to tensions.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 02:10 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have collaborated on many projects over the course of their careers. They have played lovers, performed an item song, and have even played the role of brother and sister onscreen. However, there was a time when Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan also went through a tumultuous time in their personal life, which led to their professional separation. Many are unaware that Aishwarya Rai was also initially cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2003 film Chalte Chalte. The actress had also begun filming for the project, but was then replaced midway by Rani Mukerji. 

Why was Aishwarya Rai replaced in Chalte Chalte with Rani Mukerji?

While no confirmation has ever been given, many media reports claim that Aishwarya Rai was replaced midway through Chalte Chalte with Rani Mukerji because of her then-boyfriend, Salman Khan, who created issues on the set and led to tensions. 

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan both apologised to Shah Rukh Khan for the delays in filming; however, the producers, to avoid such interruptions in the future, decided to drop Aishwarya Rai from the project and cast Rani Mukerji. 

Shah Rukh Khan regrets replacing Aishwarya Rai with Rani Mukerji in Chalte Chalte

While Shah Rukh Khan relatively remained silent on the ouster of Aishwarya Rai from Chalte Chalte, he later addressed it in an interview, saying, "Very saddened at the fact that Aishwarya was a very close friend, I have done some really marvellous films with her and I genuinely mean that. She has been one of my favourite co-actresses and we’ve done some really nice work – Josh, Mohabbatein, Devdas, and we get along really well."

Expressing regret, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Personally, it is very saddening not to…for something to reach this level. I feel very sorry about it and I genuinely do," adding, "As a producer, my hands were tied because I am not the only producer. I have a team of people, and this time we also have UTV, who is working with us. The collective decision of 10-11 people. We were also not doing very well as producers. That was at stake. The whole company’s reputation is at stake; we wanted to finish the film in three to four months."

King Khan continued, "Personally, if you ask me, Aishwarya is very professional, but I think we were a little saddened by the whole affair, and we thought it wasn’t meant to be. It was not superstition; it was a professional decision, and even professionally, we feel very bad. There’s no two ways about it."

Chalte Chalte emerged as a commercial success, grossing Rs 43.28 crore worldwide, ranking as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

READ | Revealed: How is Karisma Kapoor dealing with Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance dispute? 'She is in Mumbai and totally...'

