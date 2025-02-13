However, Aamir Khan, who admitted he wasn’t very good with technology, left the laptop unopened for five years. When he finally decided to check it, he discovered that it no longer worked!

Back in 1996, during a tour in the USA and UK, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had an amusing tech moment. SRK, always known for being tech-savvy, persuaded Aamir to buy a laptop.

Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan shared this funny story at the NASSCOM annual technology and leadership summit. According to Indian Express, Aamir recalled, “In 1996, Shah Rukh Khan and I were doing a show together in the USA and UK. Even back then, he was always ahead when it came to technology.”

While they were traveling, Shah Rukh Khan suggested that Aamir buy a new Toshiba laptop. Aamir, who wasn’t very comfortable with technology, didn’t see the need for it. However, SRK convinced him by explaining that it could be useful for keeping important work and data. Aamir then agreed and said, “You get one for yourself, and get one for me too.”

Even after buying the laptop, Aamir never used it. Years later, his new manager noticed it lying around and asked if he could use it. Aamir recalled, “He said, ‘Sir, I always see your laptop just lying there. Can I use it?’ I said, ‘Please, go ahead.’ So he tried to turn it on, but it didn’t work.” Laughing at himself, Aamir admitted, “Technology and I are so far apart.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan's last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, didn’t do well at the box office. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is riding a wave of success with his recent films, Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki, all of which have earned impressive numbers and received positive reviews.