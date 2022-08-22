Shah Rukh Khan talks about social boycott of his films in old video, says 'Bharat mein jitna pyaar...'

Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha recently faced a lot of backlash on social media, after which Shah Rukh Khan fans seems worried about the actor's comeback film Pathaan. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending over Twitter after the users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

Due to the complete boycott trend, the film has suffered a huge loss at the box office, and the collections of the film are not much impressive.

later, it was seen that netizens started trending #BoycottVikramVedha after Hrithik Roshan praised Aamir Khan's film. Next to have become a target of the boycott movement on social media was Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan as netizens dug up his old interview on 'intolerance in India' and trended #BoycottPathanMovie.

However, SRK fans weren't one to take the boycott call lightly and in response started trending #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow and India Awaits Pathan to fight back trolls on Twitter and in order to support the actor's comeback film.

READ: Taapsee Pannu says Koffee With Karan is 'just a chat show', questions how it has become 'validation' for actors

Now, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan, where the superstar is seen talking about his films being boycott on social media has gone viral on the internet. In the video, SRK is heard saying jokingly, "Actually, sometimes it is good...agar picture utni na chale jitna aap samjhte the, toh ek excuse mil jata hai...yeh excuse hai...social boycott hua tha isliye nahi chali...(Sometimes, when a film doesn't work, it's a good excuse to give that the fil didn't work because of the social boycott)." He then adds, "...but dil behlane ko ghalib khayal accha hai ki picture achi thi woh social boycott hua." When the anchor of the show is heard asking Shah Rukh Khan, 'Aisi hawa toh chali thi par ab that is a thing of the past, so there's no fear?' to which SRK is heard replying, "To be honest, aisa badbol nahi bol raha par hawa se thodi na hilne wala hoon main." He further states, "With due respect, kisiko hoga issue, kuch ek commet tha, kuch kisine bana diya, woh log bade khush honge...aur agar khush hai toh woh bhi khush ho...humari wajah se hi khush ho...but ess desh mein, Bharat mein, jitna pyaar mujhe kiya jaata hai, main yeh danke ki chot par bol sakta hoon, bahut kam logon ko kiya gaya hai. Aur woh pyaar ek baat se yah do cheezo se...sahi galat log samjhte hai...I don't think that has affected me or my film or will ever affect me or my film."

Watch the now-viral video below:



Shah Rukh Khan will be making his big Bollywood comeback after four years from an action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is among the most awaited films and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Makers recently unveiled the motion poster of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the film, which got positive feedback from the netizens. Apart from that, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.