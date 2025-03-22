Shah Rukh Khan took centerstage to flag off the 18th edition of the T-20 Indian Premiere League and even danced with Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli.

The much-awaited cricket tournament, the 18th IPL T20 aka Indian Premier League officially started on Saturday at Kolkata, and Shah Rukh Khan flagged off the battle by addressing the millions in the opening speech at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Shah Rukh congratulated fans and every board member of the tournament as IPL turned 18. Shah called IPL a 'movement, a celebration of sports, a festival of passion, and a battleground where heroes are made'.

The first match of the IPL tournament will be held between Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). KKR will be led under the captainship of Ajinkya Rahane, and RCB will battle it out under the leadership of Rajat Patidar.

Lights, camera, cricket! Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates the 18th season of IPL with his signature charm and energy! #ShahRukhKhan #IPL2025 #KKRvsRCBpic.twitter.com/oRYZhuVYMf — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 22, 2025

After delivering the opening speech, Shah called his team's loveable player, Rinku Singh, and together they danced to the superstar's popular song Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki. Then SRK also called his rival team's star player, Virat Kohli, bowed down before him for his greatness and then they danced to Pathaan's iconic song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

This moment gave a perfect start to IPL 18, and then SRK called all the key players of the tournament and the other performers including Shreya Ghoshal and they all stood for the National Anthem. Later, the toss happened and RCB won it, and chose to bowl first. Now it will be interesting to see will SRK's team will win the inaugural match, and get a good start. IPL 18 will keep you entertained for the next two months. You can enjoy IPL 18 on Star Sports and JioHotstar.